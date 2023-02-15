Thousands raised from farming machinery at Welshpool auction

Some of the tractors sold

Leading regional auctioneers Halls reported a buoyant trade and a large crowd at Bank Farm, Bulthy, Middletown, near Welshpool for the auction held for Richard and Helen Fairbanks.

Auctioneer James Evans, a director of Halls, maintained a family connection with the farm, as his father, Jim, sold it to the Fairbanks family in 1977.

Having recently sold the 200-acre farm for Mr and Mrs Fairbanks, Mr Evans said he was delighted to see such a large turnout and an excellent trade for the auction.

Top prices were £28,200 for a 2020 Kubota M4072 4WD with 950 hours, £22,000 for a 2004 New Holland TS125A 4WD with 7,886hrs and £19,800 for a 2004 New Holland TS115A 4WD with 6,240hrs.

Other highlights were £10,600 for a Mastek Slurry Mate reel and pipe, £7,700 for a 2015 Spread-a-bale, £4,600 each for a Kverneland Tarrup 8070, 6 rota tedder and a HTL electric foot trimming cattle crush , £4,400 for a 10 tonne Richard Weston twin axle silage trailer, £3,900 for a Kuhn Axis 30.1 fertiliser spreader, £3,000 for a 2005 Keenan 140 feeder wagon, £2,700 for a front mounted Pottinger mower and £2,650 for a 2010 Graham Edwards 14ft stock trailer.

Mr Evans said the introduction of the MartEye online bidding platform for farm dispersal sales organised by Halls is paying dividends, as buyers are now being attracted from across the UK, Ireland and Europe.

“Attracting online bidders to our farm dispersal sales ensures that farmers get the best possible price on the international market for their tractors, machinery and equipment,” he added.