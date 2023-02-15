There are a number of healthcare vacancies

The Find a Job website alone is currently showing 1,004 live vacancies in Shropshire and Telford. There are nearly 200 nursing and healthcare jobs advertised, followed by 150-plus general jobs and more than 75 teaching roles available.

Those details come as the West Midlands has seen a rise in unemployment in the three months to December but the figure remains significantly down on the same time last year.

Latest figures from the Office of National Statistics showed there were 131,000 people out of work – up 4,000 on the September to November figures, at 4.4 per cent. But that figure is down 15,000 on the year and down 12,000 on December-February 2020. Ben Marr, partnership manager for Shropshire, said: “Jobcentres across Shropshire continue to offer specialist support to priority groups who may need extra help to gain employment.

“Jobcentre Plus dedicated 50-plus champions have started to deliver the Government's ‘Mid Life MOT’ to many of our 50-plus claimants. The first session was delivered in Telford at Southwater One and was timed to coincide with a jobs fair so that, after their MOT, the participants could also attend the fair. In March, further sessions will be delivered across Shropshire.

“Despite a recent fall in vacancies, overall vacancies remain at a very high level. The Find a Job website shows more than 1,000 live vacancies in the region, covering a wide range of sectors varying in everything from cleaning to physiotherapists.”

Nationally, the rate of UK unemployment in the three months to December was unchanged from the previous three months.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of UK unemployment was 3.7 per cent in the three months to December, the same rate that was recorded in the three months to November. However, it had edged higher than the previous calendar quarter, with the unemployment rate standing at 3.6 per cent in the three months to September.

Figures for those claiming unemployment benefits, including Universal Credit, fell in the West Midlands by 1,120 in January from December to 176, 215 (4.8 per cent of the working population).

In Shropshire, there were 4,550 people (2.4 per cent) claiming unemployment benefits, including Universal Credit, compared to 4,520 previously.

For Telford & Wrekin, the number remained the same at 3,950 (34 per cent). And in Powys, the number was up five at 1,735 (2.3 per cent).

The claimant count figures show a year-on-year reduction in those who are claiming unemployment benefits and looking for work, in both Shropshire and Telford boroughs. As of January, Shropshire saw a reduction of 935 people on the claimant count when compared to the previous year. Telford saw a reduction of 725 people on the claimant count for the same period.

There were also further falls in the claimant count for 18-24 and 50-plus age groups across the region.

Employment minister Guy Opperman said: “It is positive to see more people moving into jobs or taking steps to search for work. Helping people secure a reliable income is a priority as we start the year.

"Across our jobcentres we provide one-to-one tailored support for every jobseeker, breaking down barriers for those thinking about re-entering the workforce, such as older workers or those who have been out of work due to ill health.