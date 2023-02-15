Families can eat for under £15 over half term at Sizzling pubs across the West Midlands

There are 234 Sizzling pibs

Running from 12pm noon Monday to Friday, two adults and two children can eat for under £15 when choosing two of the following dishes from the adult mains menu: fish and chips, sausages and mash (including veggie), lasagne, baked vegetable lasagne, mac ‘n’ cheese and the chopped salad bowl and any dish from the kids menu.

Families that choose dishes under the price band will also receive change for under £15.

Tom Redwood, operations director at Sizzling Pubs & Grill, said: “School holidays can cost parents a fortune as they try to keep their kids entertained by eating out and taking part in activities. And with the added pressures of prices rising for energy bills and weekly shops, we know how expensive this February half term will be for many families across the UK.

“That’s why at Sizzling Pubs & Grill, we are feeding all the family for great value, and we hope our dishes provide joy to both parents and kids eating out this holiday.”