West Midlands sees rise in unemployment but nationally figures remain unchanged

Unemployment figures are out

Latest figures from the Office of National Statistics showed there were 131,000 people out of work – up 4,000 on the August to October figures.

The rate of UK unemployment in the three months to December was unchanged from the previous three months.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of UK unemployment was 3.7 per cent in the three months to December, the same rate that was recorded in the three months to November.

However, it had edged higher than the previous calendar quarter, with the unemployment rate standing at 3.6 per cent in the three months to September.

The data showed that regular pay growth was 6.7 per cent in the three months, the strongest growth rate seen outside the pandemic, the ONS said.

In a sign that the labour market is slowing, the estimated number of vacancies fell by 76,000, the seventh consecutive fall.

This reflects economic pressures and uncertainty still leading firms to hold back on recruitment, the ONS said.

There were also signs of a wave of people returning to the workplace amid the cost-of-living crisis as the data showed a record high net flow of people moving from economic inactivity and into employment.

This was driven largely by younger people and students, and older people aged 50 to 64, for whom inactivity dropped the most.

Therefore, the extremely tight labour market seen after the pandemic, where there were record numbers of job vacancies and severe staff shortages, has begun to ease up, the ONS suggested.

Figures for those claiming unemployment benefits, including Universal Credit, fell in the West Midlands by 1,120 in January from December to 176, 215 (4.8 per cent of the working population.

In Shropshire, there were 4,550 people (2.4 per cent) claiming unemployment benefits, including Universal Credit, compared to 4,520 previously.

For Telford & Wrekin, the number remained the same at 3,950 (34 per cent).