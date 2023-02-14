Chance to look at new housing development in Telford

CGI of the Arun style home at Charlton Gardens, Telford

The development, called Charlton Gardens, is offering a number of two, three and four-bedroom Shared Ownership homes, built by five-star builder Countryside.

An open day will be held at Charlton Gardens on Saturday, February 25, from 11am until 4pm to give people a chance to look at the new homes.

Catherine Jarrett, Director of Sales and Marketing at Bromford, said: “This is a very exciting time for us here at Bromford. We’ve been looking forward to finally putting these Shared Ownership homes on the market, and we’re anticipating that they’ll be snapped up quickly.

“Charlton Gardens is a wonderful development, in a lovely location that has been thoughtfully designed. There really is something for everyone, with house types that appeal to first-time buyers, couples and growing families."

Shared Ownership gives first-time buyers and those who do not currently own a property the chance to secure a new build home with Bromford.

Homebuyers pay a mortgage on the share they own and pay rent on the remaining share, meaning only a smaller deposit is required.

Built specifically to help meet the needs of local people, priority will be given to applicants who have a connection to Telford & Wrekin Council.

Those who have lived or been employed within the area for two to five years, or those who have family connections who have lived in the area for at least three years, will be given priority.

Charlton Gardens is five miles from central Telford and two miles from the market town of Wellington.