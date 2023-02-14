Notification Settings

Aldi comes out on top in poll of favourite supermarkets

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

Aldi has been named the nation’s favourite supermarket in polling data from YouGov.

Shoppers who took part in a survey ranked the supermarket ahead of Lidl, Tesco, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons in the study.

It comes at the same time as the supermarket attracted an additional 1.3m shoppers as consumers look to save money during the cost-of-living crisis.

Aldi was also recognised by Which? as the UK’s Cheapest Supermarket having won the accolade for two years running.

Richard Thornton, Communications Director at Aldi, said: “We know that with the rising pressures of the cost of living, customers are looking for ways to save more than ever, while still looking for high-quality affordable food.

“Aldi continues to offer great quality products at unbeatable prices, which is why we believe British shoppers have voted us the nation’s favourite supermarket yet again.”

The poll results can be seen at https://yougov.co.uk/ratings/consumer/popularity/supermarket-chains/all

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

