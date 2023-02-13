Businesses urged to support Shropshire organisation which tackles a hidden form of domestic abuse

Michelle John, Director of PEGS Support.

The PEGS team are celebrating three years since launching services on March 23 with a birthday party at The Shropshire Golf Course, Telford, which will include a raffle.

All funds raised through the raffle will go towards supporting parents, carers and guardians who are experiencing Child to Parent Abuse. PEGS operates across the UK, although its principal office is in Shropshire, and has so far helped more than 3,000 parents as well as training hundreds of frontline professionals, working with organisations to implement and develop CPA policies, and raising awareness about the issue.

Generous businesses from the county and beyond have already lined up to offer discount entry to top attractions, sports memberships, hampers, and much more, and the team is hoping the prize list will continue to grow ahead of the event.

They are also eager to speak to anyone who’d like to sponsor part of the evening – such as covering the hire cost of the venue or the refreshments being served to guests. These companies would be highlighted across PEGS’ social media channels, the website, and within the room on the night itself.

It’s estimated at least 4 per cent of UK households experience CPA, which incorporates abusive behaviours displayed by a child of any age (including adult offspring) towards a parental figure including physical, verbal, economic, coercion and control.

Founding Director Michelle John recognised many parents did not feel well supported, so she launched PEGS to bridge the gap in services – upskilling professionals and helping develop policies while also providing virtual drop-ins, bespoke workshops, peer support and much more for those experiencing CPA.