Aldi donates 10,000 books to support half-term reading drive

Published:

Aldi has donated 10,000 activity books to charities across the UK to help keep children entertained during the school holidays.

Hassan Omotola and Anna Goodman
The books, which will be shared with families in need nationwide, include games, activities and recipe ideas for kids, with the supermarket also donating a selection of snacks alongside.

The initiative is part of Aldi’s partnership with community giving platform Neighbourly, which sees the supermarket donate surplus food from all its stores throughout the year to those in need.

Recent research from Neighbourly found that 89% of local causes have seen demand to provide activities for children increase in the last year, with 94% agreeing that the cost-of-living crisis is impacting children’s access to items like books and toys.

Liz Fox, Corporate Responsibility Director at Aldi UK, said: “We want to support local communities in any way we can, and we hope these activity books will help to keep children entertained over the school holidays.”

Steve Butterworth, Chief Executive Officer at Neighbourly, added: “The cost-of-living crisis is creating financial pressure for many families. Aldi’s additional donations will go a long way to putting a smile on children’s faces over the February half-term.”

Business
News
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

