Shropdoc, a cooperative of GPs, providing a range of services which help to reduce the pressure on hospital admissions, has selected Managed Service Provider, EBC Group as their new IT partner.

ECB will help Shropdoc enhance and futureproof their current IT infrastructure.

Investments include a new IT infrastructure, including pro-active server monitoring and back-up as well as firewalling and Multi-Factor Authentication.

EBC Group’s remote IT helpdesk ensures that the team can work smoothly and securely. High speed connectivity and Wi-Fi provides the team with a modern workspace and seamless access to a new Cloud environment hosted and managed by EBC Group.

Mike Bridges, Director of IT at EBC Group said: "We’re delighted to be chosen as Shropdoc’s new IT provider. We work with a wide range of charities, so understand their unique requirements and the importance of giving them the peace of mind that their systems are being fully managed and supported by an expert provider.”

Louise Biffin, Chief Finance Officer at Shropdoc added: "As Shropdoc and the technological world around us rapidly change we must ensure that we invest to adapt and respond to meet the needs of our patients, customers, and our people.

"EBC Group has been providing technology solutions to businesses and organisations for over 30 years to reduce their downtime and keep them running efficiently at all levels of their operations.