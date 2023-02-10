Shrewsbury health club introduces waiting lists as memberships hit 6,000

The Shrewsbury Club

Membership at The Shrewsbury Club is now at just under 6,000 people, with the Sundorne Road venue’s management team delighted with the club’s popularity.

To ensure members continue to enjoy the best possible experience, membership sales have been temporarily paused, but prospective new members are still invited to book a tour of the club and add their name to the waiting list.

Dave Courteen, The Shrewsbury Club’s managing director, said: "We are delighted to have now reached a position where the club is at capacity, especially given how challenging the last few years have been when the club was closed during the national lockdown.

"It’s a tribute to the hard work of all the team at The Shrewsbury Club that we have created such a welcoming environment that people want to be members.

“It proves we are a vital part of everyday life for so many people and that exercise is important, particularly in an environment where you are well supported, can seek advice, and meet up with friends afterwards, which is an essential part of people’s health club membership and overall experience.

“The Shrewsbury Club is renowned as being family-orientated. We reached capacity with membership for children a few months ago, and now we have reached capacity for adults as well.

“As ever with any health club, there will always be people leaving for a variety of reasons, so we are now going to be operating on a one in, one out basis in terms of membership.

“People are still very welcome to visit the club to have a look round and see what it is we offer that makes the club so popular - but they may have to wait a few weeks before their membership becomes active.”