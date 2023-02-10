Gail Smallman at Landau’s hair and beauty training academy in Wellington.

The event will take place at the Renu Hair & Beauty Training Academy at Unit 8-10 Glovers Meadow Business Park, in Oswestry on Monday, from 2pm and 5pm.

School leavers, those returning to the industry or people interested in a complete career change are encouraged to attend the event and learn about the training courses on offer, including vocational teaching and assessing qualifications.

Gail Smallman, vocational training manager for Landau which operates the Renu Training Academy, said: “We’re really looking forward to welcoming people from the local community and beyond to the academy.

“It will be a chance for individuals to learn about the courses and training we offer whether they are completely new to the industry, looking to return to the profession and need to update their skills or fancy a complete career change. There will be an opportunity to speak to course trainers and have a look around the facilities.”

She added: “We are thrilled that Oswestry Mayor Councillor Jay Moore will also be joining us on the day and look forward very much to giving him a tour of the facilities along with everyone else.”

Landau also operates in Wellington and Shrewsbury.and there will also be an opportunity to attend open events at these sites throughout February and March.

there will be an event at Renu Wellington, 23 Church Street, on February 28, from 1.30pm to 3pm

Renu Shrewsbury, Unit 10 Dorrington Business Park, will hold an event on March 8, from 1.30pm to 3pm.

Landau offers a range of vocational courses including Levels 1, 2 and 3 qualifications in Hairdressing or Beauty Therapy and all courses are accredited either by VTCT or NOCN.

Lizzie Connor, mother-of-five, is balancing family life and is training with Renu to gain a Level 2 qualification in Beauty Therapy. She hopes to return to the beauty industry and one day open her own salon.