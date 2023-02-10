Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Deal done to buy premises at Oswestry industrial estate

By Matthew PanterOswestryBusinessPublished:

A property investment company has completed the purchase of a commercial property at a popular Oswestry industrial estate.

The property which has been sold
The property which has been sold

The sale of the Rinus Roofing Supplies premises at Unit 2, Maes-Y-Clawdd Industrial Estate was handled by Towler Shaw Roberts.

The property comprises a detached single-storey trade counter/workshop building extending in total to approximately 2,944 sq ft featuring forecourt car parking and a secure open storage yard.

TSR’s Toby Shaw said: “The property which is located on an established Oswestry industrial estate attracted much interest and We are delighted to have completed a sale. to a Chester-based property investment company.

“This is a well-secured commercial property investment opportunity let to Rinus Roofing Supplies trading as The Roofing Centre on a ten-year lease from November 2018.

“The sale once more illustrates the strong demand for income producing properties and we have a number of other investments currently under offer reflecting this continuing positive trend.”

Business
News
Oswestry
Local Hubs
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News