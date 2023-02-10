The property which has been sold

The sale of the Rinus Roofing Supplies premises at Unit 2, Maes-Y-Clawdd Industrial Estate was handled by Towler Shaw Roberts.

The property comprises a detached single-storey trade counter/workshop building extending in total to approximately 2,944 sq ft featuring forecourt car parking and a secure open storage yard.

TSR’s Toby Shaw said: “The property which is located on an established Oswestry industrial estate attracted much interest and We are delighted to have completed a sale. to a Chester-based property investment company.

“This is a well-secured commercial property investment opportunity let to Rinus Roofing Supplies trading as The Roofing Centre on a ten-year lease from November 2018.