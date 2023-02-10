Businesses invited to join a new networking group.

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 06/01/2018..Shrewsbury Crown Court. The Shirehall. Shrewsbury..

Funding has been made available through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund to support the set up a networking group in the Wem area.

In consultation with Wem Town Council, local businesses are encouraged to attend a networking event on Tuesday, February 28, at Soulton Hall from 8.30am to 10.30am.

Dean Carroll, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for growth, regeneration and housing, said: “Shropshire Council, Wem Town Council and Wem Rural Parish Council are working together to understand the needs of the business community across the area.

“We want to bring businesses together to consult with them, understand their plans for the future, and what help they would benefit from in terms of premises, infrastructure, and business support. We also want to know if there is an appetite for a peer-to-peer business network.

“Wem is one of the areas included in a feasibility study application for the market towns, and Wem itself has applied for funding for another project too. If successful, it will be an exciting time for the town and surrounding area.”

The networking event will include talks from two well-known business leaders in the area: Callum McCarthy of Ward’s Hospitality, and Elwyn Griffiths of Oakland Farm Eggs Ltd.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund, in place until 2025, has been set up to succeed and improve upon previous EU funding from the European Social Fund and European Regional Development Fund.

The fund has investment priorities within the funding parameters: communities and place, local businesses and people and skills.

Peter Broomhall and Edward Towers, local Shropshire Councillors for Wem, said: “We warmly welcome this new local business network initiative. We see it as an important next step in creating the strong partnership with local business leaders needed to collectively secure external funding for the future benefit and prosperity of all who live in north Shropshire.

“A warm welcome will be extended to all who lead businesses in this area. It is hoped that they will see this as a local opportunity not to be missed to help them grow their business with the help of a supportive like-minded team around them.”

Further information about the UK Shared Prosperity Fund will be provided at the event.

Shropshire Council staff, including representatives from Marches Growth Hub Shropshire, will also be on hand to talk to businesses about specific support that may be available to them.

Places are limited, so booking is essential for any business wishing to attend.