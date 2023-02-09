Telford firm redundancies: Council offers to work closely with employees to find new jobs

Councillor Eileen Callear

ReAssure, based at Windsor House, in Telford town centre, has announced that it is taking more of its financial services online in a partnership with TCS Diligenta, a UK-based arm of the giant India-based Tata Consultancy Services.

"In terms of Telford – we are projecting circa 460 roles to be made redundant," said a spokesman for the company. ReAssure is itself a part of the Phoenix Group.

Telford & Wrekin Council has a Job Box service that offers a one-stop shop for people of all ages – providing information and support with job vacancies, training and employment opportunities in the borough.

Councillor Eileen Callear, Telford & Wrekin Council’s cabinet member for visitor economy, employment and skills, said: “We are disappointed to hear about ReAssure’s decision to make staff redundant at its Telford base as it moves its customer servicing operation to FCS Diligenta.

“We will work closely with the company to support employees who are affected by these planned redundancies to help them explore new training and employment opportunities and introduce them to other employers across Telford and Wrekin who are looking for new recruits.

“Our council’s business support team can offer people tailored support, facilitate introductions to businesses who are recruiting for new roles, especially those with similar skill sets, and also co-ordinate jobs fairs on site for employees.

“This support includes one-to-one-one help with CV writing, interview techniques, job searches and provides information on the local labour market.

“The Job Box team, in partnership with Jobcentre Plus (DWP), hosts monthly jobs fairs which are attended by a wide range of local employers promoting their vacancies. You can find out more about these events on the Job Box Facebook page."

On March 16 the Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Show returns to the Telford International Centre and will be attended by more than 50 employers from across the region.