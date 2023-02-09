Titan has moved to Telford

The new store will be acquired from Wrekin Self Store, within the Halesfield Industrial Estate.

The Telford store will create an array of new opportunities for the local community, from additional storage for those moving house to a space where business owners can securely keep stock and files.

The new Telford location will provide different-sized solutions for customers from large bulk space to shoe-box-sized storage.

The Telford location will be Titan’s second acquisition of an operational self-storage facility within three months, another triumph to add to the companies already prospering business success.

Dan O’Sullivan, National Manager at Titan Self Storage, said: “We are delighted to be opening our new store in Telford. The store comes into the Titan portfolio with great occupancy levels of over 90% of current lettable area rented. We are really looking forward to meeting all of our new customers.

"We also have exciting plans to expand the store by adding an additional 22,000 Sq Ft. of self-storage space, and with the store conveniently located in the south of Telford within the Halesfield Industrial Estate, which is easily accessible from the A442, we will be well placed to serve the personal and business storage requirements within the Telford community. We also serve the storage needs for the surrounding areas of Shifnal, Albrighton, Cosford, Broseley, and Bridgnorth.”

To celebrate the new store launch, Titan will be offering new customers 50% off 1 month at their Telford storage unit.

Reception is staffed Monday to Friday 9am-5:30pm (excluding bank holidays and Sundays) and Saturdays 9am-3pm. Temporarily the store access hours will be reception hours only until the 24 hour keypad installation.