Sports presenter Laura Woods among speakers as Shropshire Chamber celebrates International Women’s Day

Laura Woods

The chamber is holding an event to celebrate International Women’s Day on Wednesday, March 8, at Grosvenor House in Claverley, near Bridgnorth.

It’s a collaboration between the Chamber, The Marches Growth Hub (Shropshire) and the Federation of Small Businesses.

Running from 11.45am until 2.30pm, the day will bring together speakers who will share their stories, insights and expertise over lunch and networking.

Television and radio presenter Laura, the back-to-back winner of the Sports Presenter of the Year title in the British Sports Journalism Awards, will speak virtually at the Shropshire event.

Originally beginning her career as a Sky Sports runner, she has worked her way through various roles and now hosts Talksport Breakfast, and regularly works with some of the biggest names in worldwide football.

Sally Themans will be among the guests

Sally Themans of Good2Great, a business growth support organisation in the county, who has been recognised as one of the UK’s Business Heroes by The British Chambers of Commerce, is also on the bill.

She works with a variety of organisations across Shropshire and beyond to offer a multitude of business support and also voluntarily runs community initiatives such as Love Bridgnorth and Love Wellington which support the retail community with shop local campaigns and activities.

Detective Inspector Michelle Ohren is the last of the speakers. She has over 26 years’ service with West Midlands Police and is currently the deputy senior investigating officer for the UK’s largest human trafficking and slavery investigation.

Shropshire Chamber events manager Kelly Riedel said: “We’re delighted to be able to bring this power-packed line-up to Shropshire which has real variety and gravitas.

“Despite operating in completely different fields of business, the guests all have one thing in common – they’re experts in their field with a determination to succeed and a can-do attitude.”

Telford-based businesswoman Hollie Whittles, national policy champion for the FSB, added: “This is the fifth year running that we’ve organised an event to celebration Shropshire’s businesswomen.

“We’re always looking at fresh ways to bring the event to life and this year the focus will be hearing fabulous speakers while enjoying lunch in a beautiful setting.”

Emma Chapman, manager of the Marches Growth Hub in Shropshire, said: “International Women’s Day is a real opportunity to reflect on some of the incredible women in our organisation and in our communities across Shropshire.

“The theme for 2023 is #EmbraceEquity and I hope events like this can bring together women and our allies to believe and understand that gender equality isn’t just something we talk or write about, but something we collectively try to address.”

Michael Goodall, from the FSB, added: “Our research has shown that women-owned and women-led businesses contribute more than £220bn GVA to the nation’s economy and support almost a quarter of all UK employment. So I’m delighted that once again, here in Shropshire, we’re highlighting the achievements and aspirations of female entrepreneurs.”