Business chiefs hope Telford firm redundancies find new jobs soon amid local economy concerns

Richard Sheehan (Chief Executive of Shropshire Chamber).

Richard Sheehan, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, was reacting to news of the major announcement from pensions and investments firm ReAssure.

The company is introducing a new online platform for its clients.

Mr Sheehan said: "Redundancies on this scale clearly have a major impact on the local business community.

“Although we are hearing some very positive success stories in Shropshire at the moment, we also know there are going to be some challenges around businesses which are restructuring or consolidating."

Mr Sheehan said there are a huge number of vacancies being reported across Shropshire and the task is to ensure they get back into the workforce as quickly as physically possible.

He added: “There is never a good time for news like this, but at least it has come when there are a huge number of vacancies being reported across Shropshire.

“We need to make sure that all the people impacted at ReAssure get the support they need to understand and make the most of their transferable skills.

“It is important to get these people back into the workplace as quickly as physically possible.”

In a statement to the London Stock Exchange the company that owns ReAssure said: “Phoenix Group, the UK’s largest long-term savings and retirement business, today announces plans to extend its long-standing partnership with leading global technology and IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

“Phoenix will be moving circa three million policies from its Alpha platform to the TCS BaNCSTM platform provided by TCS’s UK subsidiary Diligenta, a leading provider of business process services to the life and pensions industry.”

ReAssue was acquired by Pheonix in 2020 and that included its Alpha administration platform, which manages legacy ReAssure products.

Since then, Phoenix has operated the Alpha platform in-house, alongside its outsourced partnership with TCS.

The statement added: “Over the past three years, Phoenix has deepened its relationship with TCS and Diligenta – announcing the movement of its Standard Life business to TCS in 2019 and more recently through the proposed acquisition of Sun Life of Canada UK which already uses the TCS BaNCSTM platform.

“Consolidating all policies on TCS BaNCSTM will allow the business to benefit from TCS’s significant ongoing investment in the platform with Phoenix customers benefitting from the clear digital focus, consistent customer journeys and customer proposition provided by one platform.”

In turn the Alpha platform will be decommissioned, with all policies moving on a staggered basis to TCS BaNCSTM.

“It is expected this will be complete by 2026,” says the company.

“Some back office administrative processes will be moved to TCS’s operational hub in India.

“All of the customer call servicing will remain within TCS’s UK operations with the plan to operate the customer contact centre from the existing Phoenix Telford site using ReAssure operational teams.

“This will eventually lead to the closure of the Phoenix site in Hitchin (Hertfordshire) by 2026.”

Phoenix is working with TCS to finalise the detail of changes proposed, and – at an appropriate time – will enter consultation with impacted employees.

“Phoenix will look to ensure that redundancies are kept to a minimum wherever possible, for example through redeployment opportunities and natural attrition,” they added.

The company says it expects to make £0.2 billion of “net cost synergies” from the integration.

“These synergies comprise annual post-tax cost savings of c.£35 million per annum, valued at c.£0.4 billion which increases long-term cash generation, and post-tax integration costs estimated at c.£0.2 billion incurred by the Group,” they said.

Andy Briggs, the chief executive of Phoenix Group said: “Since the acquisition of ReAssure in 2020, Phoenix has been operating two customer administration platforms concurrently.

“This gave us optionality in the short-term, but over the long term, it makes more sense to consolidate policies. It will remove duplicate investment, fully leverage the advantages of our strategic relationship with TCS and ensure we maintain cost efficiency. It will enable Phoenix customers to benefit from the clear digital focus, consistent customer journeys and customer proposition provided by one platform.