£1.8 million industrial site on market in Shrewsbury

The land that's for sale

Offers in excess of £1.8 million are being invited by Towler Shaw Roberts for the site at Wood Street, just off Ellesmere Road, which was once the Shrewsbury home for builders merchants Travis Perkins.

The property, just north of the town centre, would suit an owner occupier while it also represents an attractive development or investment opportunity.

The property features five buildings extending in total to 29,775 sq ft on a site area of 6.61 acres (2.67 hectares).

TSR’s Toby Shaw said: “This is a very exciting and unique opportunity to acquire a significant commercial site and premises conveniently located close to Shrewsbury town centre.

"The property has previously operated as a timber yard and latterly as a builders merchants. It is considered suitable for a variety of commercial uses or as an investment opportunity.

"Alternatively, the site, which is large and level, offers potential for commercial or residential redevelopment, subject to planning. We expect it to stimulate a high level of interest and our client would consider a sale as a whole or in parts."

One of the site’s five buildings, The Old Mill, which extends to 5,240 sq ft, is currently let as a vehicle workshop on a five-year term from April 2018. The two bays of the site’s largest building, an open dry storage building, extend to a combined 11,424 sq ft.