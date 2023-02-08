The six Shropshire businesses in running for 'rural oscars'

The awards are in their 16th year

Thousands of nominations from across the country were whittled down to a final few and six businesses from the county are in the running.

They include, in the local Food and Drink section, the Moolah in Ellesmere.

In the running in the pub category are The White Lion Community Pub in Ash and Kings Arms in Church Stretton.

For Rural Enterprise, Sherratt Farm Supplies Ltd in Whixall and Oteley Estate Farm in Ellesmere are in with a shout.

And for Village Shop/ Post Office, the Cockshutt Community Shop is nominated.

They are among 24 businesses from the Midlands to make it to the finals across five categories.

Winners will be chosen via a public vote and the victors will go on to represent the Midlands in the House of Lords at the national champions reception on Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

The public can now vote for one business in all of the categories, or for just one individual business in their respective category.

Countryside Alliance Awards Director Sarah Lee said: “We have been overwhelmed by nominations this year, with so many worthy businesses being sent in by the public.

"Every business has an important story to tell and it’s so important that is recognised.

"The secret to the Rural Oscars’ popularity is that they honour the people involved in these businesses and not just their produce or services.

"These awards provide a cause for celebration in a time of great uncertainty for many in the countryside. Our local produce is second to none and there are many community heroes and businesses worthy of national recognition. We encourage as many people as possible to get voting today”.

Sponsored by Howden Insurance Services, the ‘Rural Oscars’ are now in their 16th year and celebrate rural businesses that go the extra mile, support their local economy and are the unsung heroes in every community.