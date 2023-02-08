Melissa Whitrick from Telford College.

The All About Apprenticeships event took place at Shrewsbury Town Football Club this week with more than 25 employers, colleges, training providers and careers guidance specialists in attendance.

They were showcasing advanced manufacturing, engineering, construction, digital, administration, hospitality, hair and beauty, agriculture and many other industries.

Julia Hackett from County Training.

And Clair Schafer, of SBC Training, said: “It was a really good event with just over 400 people attending.

“We had pupils, parents, teachers, careers advisers and more in attendance. We gathered a lot of feedback from, in particular, the young people who were in attendance and it was overwhelming.

“They all said they were so happy with the event. Virtually all the responses reported that they now feel they know more about apprenticeships and they know how to apply and search for them.

“They very much appreciated the career guidance that was given. We had a host of advisers explaining to them how to get onto the online system and how to search for apprenticeships.

“They appreciated being able to talk to the stand holders about how the apprenticeships were run, so it was a real success all around.

“We asked quite a lot of people as they were going out, ‘how can we improve this for next year?’ And most of them were really just standing and scratching their heads saying they didn’t feel we could. They had found out everything they needed to so that was really positive. We really hope we can continue to run it next year.”

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 07/02/2023 - Shropshire Apprenticeship event held at Shrewsbury Town FC..

The event was sponsored by Aico, PaveAways, The Marches Careers Hub and the Apprenticeship Ambassador Network, and is being organised by the Marches Skills Provider Network.

Speaking for MSPN prior to the event, Corinne Brown said “There are currently more apprenticeship opportunities available in Shropshire than ever before, covering a wide range of occupational areas and levels, including degree apprenticeships

“A survey conducted by the Shropshire Star indicated that more than 50 per cent of young people don’t know how to find and apply for an apprenticeship. That is why this event is so important.