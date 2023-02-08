Living wage commitment for Powys apprentices

Powys County Council

It comes after an agreement during National Apprenticeship Week which Powys County Council is actively supporting.

In the past 12 months, the council has provided opportunities for 10 apprentices across a range of services, including engineering, education, childcare, ICT and property, and plans to provide many more in the future.

This week’s agreement will mean the hourly rate for apprentices will increase to £10.90 per hour from April 2023.

The Real Living Wage is an hourly rate based on the cost of living and is set independently. It is voluntarily paid to employees by over 10,000 employers in the UK.

Councillor Jake Berriman, Cabinet Member for a Connected Powys, said: “Apprenticeships can offer a fantastic career path for individuals and enable our organisation to develop a talented workforce with future-ready skills.

“Paying the Real Living Wage is the right thing to do for apprentices, who face the same living costs as everyone else, and we are delighted to make this commitment.”