Emirates search for cabin crew at recruitment day in Shrewsbury

Could you join the cabin crew at Emirates?

The Dubai-based airline is holding recruitment open day for cabin crew recruitment in Shrewsbury on Saturday.

It takes place at the Prince Rupert Hotel, Butcher Row with the company looking for individuals who are passionate about delivering hospitality while creating memorable moments for its customers.

Applicants are asked to take an up-to-date curriculum vitae and a recent photograph. and are advised to pre-register here for a smoother experience. Further information about the requirements for the selection process can be found on emirates.com/careers.