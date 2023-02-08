Notification Settings

Emirates search for cabin crew at recruitment day in Shrewsbury

By Matthew PanterShrewsburyBusinessPublished:

Shropshire residents are being offered the chance to see the world by starting a new career with Emirates.

Could you join the cabin crew at Emirates?
The Dubai-based airline is holding recruitment open day for cabin crew recruitment in Shrewsbury on Saturday.

It takes place at the Prince Rupert Hotel, Butcher Row with the company looking for individuals who are passionate about delivering hospitality while creating memorable moments for its customers.

Applicants are asked to take an up-to-date curriculum vitae and a recent photograph. and are advised to pre-register here for a smoother experience. Further information about the requirements for the selection process can be found on emirates.com/careers.

Candidates will need to be prepared to spend the full day at the venue. Shortlisted candidates will be informed of timings for further assessments and interviews on the same day.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

