Conor Roberts, Apprentice Site Manager at Morris Property

The campaign theme for this year is ‘Skills for Life’, and apprentices were asked about what skills they have developed since starting their apprenticeship.

Nathan Jones, Apprentice Site Manager, said: “Morris Property has definitely taught me the importance and effectiveness of communication. It has been key to understanding the significance of communicating with the different people in construction, from subcontractors to clients and architectural designers.”

Nathan Jones, Apprentice Site Manager at Morris Property

Conor Roberts, another apprentice site manager, added: “Morris Property has provided me with many valuable skills such as; project management, problem-solving, teamwork, communication, leadership and a technical knowledge of construction process and materials. These skills are transferable and useful outside of work in various aspects of life.”

Arran Johnston, Apprentice Bench Joiner at Morris Joinery

Arran Johnston, apprentice Bench Joiner at Morris Joinery, added: “My skill for life has been the development of my critical thinking skills, and being able to problem solve. There are lots of elements to consider with joinery works, and requires some element of forward thinking to link them all together.”

George Hartshorne, Apprentice Bench Joiner at Morris Joinery

And George Hartshorne, who is also an apprentice bench joiner, added: “Morris Joinery have taught me skills such as collaboration with team members, attention to detail and when to adapt if a project isn’t quite working yet.”