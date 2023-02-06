Toolstation's vow to continue to support apprentices

Jamie Hill at Shrewsbury Toolstation

The business is looking to tackle the skills shortage in the construction sector and has 100 apprentices who are on or have graduated from the Toolstation Academy apprentice programme delivered by LEAP Apprenticeships & Early Careers.

LEAP provides industry-specific apprenticeships exclusively for the construction sector, designed around the needs of the businesses, from entry to director level to give colleagues the skills, knowledge and behaviours to be great in their roles.

Jamie Hill, who came through the apprenticeship programme is now a Store Supervisor at Toolstation Shrewsbury, making sure the store is fully stocked and providing a great customer experience.

Jamie said: “My manager approached me and asked if I wanted to join Toolstation’s Apprenticeship Programme and I agreed.

"I’ve gained so much knowledge about the whole business from a commercial perspective right down to health and safety. For people who are ambitious and wanting to go forward in their career I can’t recommend it enough.”

Jagvir Nagra, Toolstation’s HR Director said: “By investing in qualifications we are helping Toolstation achieve its aim of having expert friendly colleagues giving customers the confidence that they are being advised by people who are knowledgeable and able to offer trusted advice.”