Persimmon Homes provide grand gesture to warm hub near Bridgnorth

The team at Persimmon handed over a cheque for £1000

Quatt Village Hall, on the outskirts of Bridgnorth, has received the donation from Persimmon Homes as part of its Community Champions initiative.

The funds will be used to pay for energy bills as well as food, workshop materials and other associated running costs through the energy crisis while the weather remains cold.

The hall is the centre of village activities, from birthday parties to family fun days. In the wake of the energy crisis, the hall has also become a key ‘warm hub’, providing a safe and heated space with hot meals, creative sessions and community activities throughout the winter months.

Stephanie Hinton at Quatt Village Hall, said: “We have to say a huge thank you to Persimmon Homes for supporting us as we look to the future.

"This kind donation will help to provide energy and resources in our warm hub – which has proven invaluable to the wider community throughout the colder months.”