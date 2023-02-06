Notification Settings

Persimmon Homes provide grand gesture to warm hub near Bridgnorth

By Matthew Panter

A village hall has received a £1,000 donation for the running of its ‘warm hub’ thanks to the support of a housing developer.

The team at Persimmon handed over a cheque for £1000


Quatt Village Hall, on the outskirts of Bridgnorth, has received the donation from Persimmon Homes as part of its Community Champions initiative.

The funds will be used to pay for energy bills as well as food, workshop materials and other associated running costs through the energy crisis while the weather remains cold.

The hall is the centre of village activities, from birthday parties to family fun days. In the wake of the energy crisis, the hall has also become a key ‘warm hub’, providing a safe and heated space with hot meals, creative sessions and community activities throughout the winter months.

Stephanie Hinton at Quatt Village Hall, said: “We have to say a huge thank you to Persimmon Homes for supporting us as we look to the future.

"This kind donation will help to provide energy and resources in our warm hub – which has proven invaluable to the wider community throughout the colder months.”

David Greengrass, Sales Director at Persimmon Homes West Midlands, said: “What we do is about much more than just building homes, it’s about leaving a lasting positive legacy in the communities that we build in. We’re always delighted to lend a hand to local community groups to boost their ongoing initiatives or contribute to causes that mean a lot to them."









