Telford council chiefs pledge support to apprentice week

Apprentice week gets under way on Monday

This year’s theme is ‘Skills For Life’ which reflects on how apprenticeships can help individuals develop the skills and knowledge needed for a rewarding career and help businesses to develop a talented workforce equipped with skills for the future.

Since 2017, 204 Telford & Wrekin Council apprenticeships have been delivered and achieved and many council apprentices have gone on to land full-time roles with the local authority.

During the week,Job Box will signpost people towards the Apprenticeship, Employment and Skills Show 2023 which is back at the International Centre,Telford on Thursday, March 16 (12 noon-7.30pm).

Telford & Wrekin Council has worked with other main event sponsors – The Careers & Enterprise Company, Integrated Care System (NHS Shropshire Telford and Wrekin), Telford College and Harper Adams University – to host the event after a three-year absence.

Councillor Eileen Callear (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Visitor Economy, Employment and Skills said: “We offer a wide range of apprenticeships at Telford & Wrekin Council and we’re excited to be celebrating National Apprenticeship Week 2023 and supporting the next wave of apprentices."

“National Apprenticeship Week is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the many benefits that apprenticeships bring to employers, individuals and the wider economy.”

Councillor Shirley Reynolds (Lab), Telford & Wrekin Council’s Cabinet Member for Children, Young People and Families, said: “Apprenticeships are an excellent way to gain essential experience, earn while you learn and gain nationally recognised qualifications."

“For some, the apprenticeship route may not be an obvious choice but it’s the perfect way to gain new skills and start on an exciting career pathway.”