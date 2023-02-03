Telford company is best of British at Pool and Hot Tub awards

Darlly Europe had reason to celebrate

Darlly Europe, based in Telford, were crowned 2023 winner of the Peter Newbery Award for UK Innovation at the 2023 British Pool and Hot Tub Awards ceremony.

The annual awards are hosted by SPATA ( Swimming Pool and Allied Trade Association – and BISHTA – British and Irish Spa and Hot Tub Association – and spotlight companies striving in the industry.

The awards were held at the Coventry Building Society Arena in the West Midlands, hosted by Phil Oldershaw with British swimming star Keri-Anne Payne in attendance.

Darlly Europe won their award for their innovative solution to developing a product to help hundreds of holiday parks across the country.

Over the last ten years, the Holiday Park market has enjoyed a massive boom in staycation holidays, fuelled even further by the addition of hot tubs in park cabins and holiday cottages.

Darlly's winning entry was the invention of a system which complies with updated guidance from the Health and Safety Executive for controlling legionella and other infectious agents in spa pools and hot tubs that included helpful guidance covering their management and operation in business settings.

Phil Moseley and Gill Gingell, of Darlly Europe, said: "We are highly honoured to have received the award which recognises Darlly Europe as the overall winner in this category for our Sanistream System, launched in 2018.

"It's a filter system with a removable handle and a pod built into the core of the filter can dispense chlorine or bromine directly into the water flow; most importantly, this pod controls the measurement of chlorine/bromine released into the spa.