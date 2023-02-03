Shropshire law firm backs 'skills for life' campaign

Erin Payne

Lanyon Bowdler provides regular opportunities for apprentices and trainee lawyers at its offices across Shropshire, Herefordshire and North Wales.

Debbie Brookes, HR manager at Lanyon Bowdler, said an apprenticeship was a great way to start a career - with a number of apprentices going on to secure full-time positions with the firm.

“The National Apprenticeship Week’s theme of ‘Skills for Life’ is very apt, because that’s exactly what a good apprenticeship can provide.

“We are proud of our track record as a firm of providing the opportunity for people to begin their career in law, whether that is through an apprenticeship, work experience or a training contract.

“We currently have three members of the team who started out as apprentices and are now progressing towards a legal career."

Apprentice Dylan

“For example, Dylan McDonagh and Erin Payne joined us on business administration apprenticeships and have both now progressed to legal apprenticeships, Dylan gaining valuable experience with the private client team and Erin working with the clinical negligence team."

Emily Jones

“Meanwhile, Emily Jones also started with a business administration apprenticeship and is now a full-time legal secretary with the residential property team.

“So I would wholeheartedly recommend anyone looking for a way into law to consider applying for an apprenticeship - it really is a great opportunity to develop your skills for life.”