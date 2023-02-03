Notification Settings

Shop set to open in Newport with volunteer staff needed to help

By Matthew Panter

Children’s charity Barnardo’s is opening a new shop in Shropshire next week.

Newport is welcoming a new store

The store at Unit 13, Baddley Court, 6-16 High Street, Newport, will help to raise money for vulnerable children across the UK.

Barnardo’s is now keen to receive donations, including good-quality clothing, books, DVDs, toys, games, accessories and homeware.

Barnardo’s Regional Cluster Manager Jason Worley said: “We are delighted to be opening our store in Newport.

"By donating goods and shopping in the store, customers will be helping to raise much-needed funds to help Barnardo’s support vulnerable and disadvantaged children and young people.”

The charity is also looking for local volunteers who can spare a few hours a week to help the staff with sorting stock and serving customers.

Anyone who would like to volunteer, should call 07514 719449.

Store manager Steph Millward said: “We hope to become an important part of the local community.

"Volunteering provides valuable experience for those seeking employment, as well as a great opportunity to meet new people and make new friends. We hope the people of Newport will help us to give children a brighter future.”

The Barnardo’s shop opens on February 10 and will be open Monday to Saturday from 9am-5pm, and on Sundays from 10am to 4pm.

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

