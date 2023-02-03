Mike Goodall

Mike Goodall, development officer for the Shropshire, Hereford and Worcester area for the Federation of Small Businesses, said the ‘Road and Rail blueprint’ at a virtual conference, designed to help ‘unlock the full economic potential of the ‘Marches and Mid and West Wales’ was a positive move.

"Improvements are always welcome because Shropshire and surrounding areas are not always the easiest of areas to get around, get into or out of.

"So it is important, not just for doing business, but also getting staff to and from a place of work as well.

"One of the key issues that crops up time and again is linked to skills training.

"In terms of younger people and those at lower wage levels, who don't own their own transport, it can be very, very difficult.

"For example, it can be hard for apprentices to take up positions they might be well suited to because it can be very costly to get to some locations and they are not well served by public transport.