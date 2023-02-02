Staff at Telford-based Reconomy provide support for host of good causes

Reconomy Employees Support Race Against Blood cancer

Reconomy is supporting a host of charities including 4 Steps to a Smile which has a simple mission that ‘no child should go without at Christmas’.

Reconomy Group companies and staff jointly took responsibility for providing 275 presents which were distributed to two Midlands charities – Sandwell's Parents of Disabled Children and Sandwell's Children Trust each of which gave children something to open on the big day and helped create a Christmas smile.

In addition, Reconomy’s employees undertook several other fundraising activities including a local gift wrap for Telford Children’s Autism Hub and a stem cell drive to support Race Against Blood Cancer, which saw 30 members of staff added to the donor register.

They also packed 154 hampers for Crisis and took part in a Christmas Jumper Day for Save the Children and The Trussell Trust.

Reconomy’s Head of Group Sustainability, Diane Crowe, said: “Whilst we are committed to supporting our local communities throughout the year, we recognise that the winter months and the festive period can be particularly difficult for many.