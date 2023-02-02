Cranswick reports 'accelerated growth in revenue' in third quarter

CITY Cranswick Picture

The company said trading in December was particularly robust, underpinned by strong demand for fresh pork, convenience and gourmet festive range of products.

It said there was a very limited impact on fresh poultry revenue following Avian Influenza outbreaks at five farms across its poultry farm estate early in the period

Adam Couch, CEO of Cranswick, said: "We have delivered another strong quarter of growth, building on the momentum generated in the first half of the year.

"Our core UK market remains extremely resilient as our customers and the UK consumer continue to recognise and appreciate the quality, value and versatility of our pork and poultry product ranges.

"The broad-based inflationary pressure we are experiencing across our cost base continues to be well controlled and mitigated.

"Our relentless focus on innovation together with the passion and dedication of our people are the key enablers of our continued successful progress and development.