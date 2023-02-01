Notification Settings

Liquidator of collapsed Shrewsbury glass company officially announced

By David Tooley

A notice announcing the appointment of liquidators at a collapsed Shrewsbury glass company has been formally lodged on an official website.

Heritage Glass Group in Shrewsbury was a long-standing family business that collapsed before Christmas
Heritage Glass (Shrewsbury) Limited, of 51 Racecourse Crescent, Monkmoor, went out of business before Christmas, leaving customers claiming to be thousands of pounds out of pocket.

A notice on the London Gazette official website has confirmed the appointment of Nicholas Laurie West, of West Advisory Limited, at the e-Innovation Centre, Telford, as liquidator.

The company which supplied and installed windows, doors and conservatories, decided to go into creditors voluntary liquidation and Mr West's appointment was made on January 26.

Creditors should contact West Advisory by phoning 01952 350 530 or emailing info@westadvisory.co.uk

David Tooley

