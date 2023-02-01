Liquidator of collapsed Shrewsbury glass company officially announced

Heritage Glass (Shrewsbury) Limited, of 51 Racecourse Crescent, Monkmoor, went out of business before Christmas, leaving customers claiming to be thousands of pounds out of pocket.
A notice on the London Gazette official website has confirmed the appointment of Nicholas Laurie West, of West Advisory Limited, at the e-Innovation Centre, Telford, as liquidator.
The company which supplied and installed windows, doors and conservatories, decided to go into creditors voluntary liquidation and Mr West's appointment was made on January 26.
Creditors should contact West Advisory by phoning 01952 350 530 or emailing info@westadvisory.co.uk