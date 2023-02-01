Liquidator of collapsed Shrewsbury glass company officially announced

Heritage Glass Group in Shrewsbury was a long-standing family business that collapsed before Christmas

Heritage Glass (Shrewsbury) Limited, of 51 Racecourse Crescent, Monkmoor, went out of business before Christmas, leaving customers claiming to be thousands of pounds out of pocket.

A notice on the London Gazette official website has confirmed the appointment of Nicholas Laurie West, of West Advisory Limited, at the e-Innovation Centre, Telford, as liquidator.

The company which supplied and installed windows, doors and conservatories, decided to go into creditors voluntary liquidation and Mr West's appointment was made on January 26.