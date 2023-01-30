Telford entrepreneur's new venture adds to success of incredible £14m business

Rob Stone

Rob Stone, whose loft storage empire, Instaloft, turned over £14 million last year, is also celebrating a profitable first year of trading for the company's electrical brand, Instaspark.

It means, in just seven years, Rob has scaled his business from a “one-man band” operating out of the bedroom of a semi-detached house in Telford, to a multi-million pound turnover empire employing over 150 people nationwide.

Instaspark offers full electrical services to homes and businesses throughout the UK, from re-wiring and routine repairs to adaptive heating controls and smart lighting.

Launched fully in January 2022, it achieved £140,000 turnover in the first month of operations, securing several lucrative deals in the process, and rounding out 2022 with a total turnover in excess of £620,000.

Rob said: “I’m delighted to be celebrating the success of Instaspark as we continue to expand and innovate on our offerings to our customers.

"I’m truly thankful to my team, and count myself as incredible lucky to work with people who share my passion and vision for the company.

“We really hit the ground running with the launch of Instaspark last year, and are determined to build on this early success to reach even bigger and better heights with the brand this year.

"We are constantly on the lookout for new ways to increase both the scale and profitability of the Instaloft brand, and I couldn’t be happier to be embarking on this exciting new journey with Instaspark.”