Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Telford entrepreneur's new venture adds to success of incredible £14m business

By Matthew PanterTelfordBusinessPublished: Last Updated:

A Telford-based entrepreneur has achieved over £620,000 in turnover with his new venture in just 12 months.

Rob Stone
Rob Stone

Rob Stone, whose loft storage empire, Instaloft, turned over £14 million last year, is also celebrating a profitable first year of trading for the company's electrical brand, Instaspark.

It means, in just seven years, Rob has scaled his business from a “one-man band” operating out of the bedroom of a semi-detached house in Telford, to a multi-million pound turnover empire employing over 150 people nationwide.

Instaspark offers full electrical services to homes and businesses throughout the UK, from re-wiring and routine repairs to adaptive heating controls and smart lighting.

Launched fully in January 2022, it achieved £140,000 turnover in the first month of operations, securing several lucrative deals in the process, and rounding out 2022 with a total turnover in excess of £620,000.

Rob said: “I’m delighted to be celebrating the success of Instaspark as we continue to expand and innovate on our offerings to our customers.

"I’m truly thankful to my team, and count myself as incredible lucky to work with people who share my passion and vision for the company.

“We really hit the ground running with the launch of Instaspark last year, and are determined to build on this early success to reach even bigger and better heights with the brand this year.

"We are constantly on the lookout for new ways to increase both the scale and profitability of the Instaloft brand, and I couldn’t be happier to be embarking on this exciting new journey with Instaspark.”

Instaspark operates within Telford, Shropshire, East and West Midlands, Yorkshire and Humberside, Hampshire and Berkshire, with plans to expand into more of England and South Wales this year.

Business
News
Telford
Local Hubs
Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News