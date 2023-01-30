Aldi store set to close temporarily ahead of revamp

Aldi

The company's Bridgnorth supermarket will be closed for a short time from February 23.

An Aldi spokesperson: ‘The Bridgnorth store is set to close at 8pm on February 23 for refurbishment.

"This is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into improving its stores across the UK."

The spokesperson said a reopening date would be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Aldi has been confirmed as the UK’s lowest-priced supermarket in a new independent price comparison survey.

According to trade magazine The Grocer, the supermarket offered the lowest price on a basket of 33 everyday items, beating rivals such as Lidl, Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons.

The Grocer’s price analysis found a basket of 33 products, ranging from milk to mango chunks, cost nearly £11 – or 24 per cent – more at the average Big Four supermarket than at Aldi.

It also found that Aldi offered the lowest prices on no fewer than 29 of the items on The Grocer’s list, and was nearly £26 cheaper than the same basket at Waitrose.