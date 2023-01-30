Notification Settings

Aldi store set to close temporarily ahead of revamp

By Matthew PanterBridgnorthBusinessPublished:

An Aldi store is set to close temporarily next month for refurbishment.

Aldi
Aldi

The company's Bridgnorth supermarket will be closed for a short time from February 23.

An Aldi spokesperson: ‘The Bridgnorth store is set to close at 8pm on February 23 for refurbishment.

"This is part of Aldi’s £600m investment into improving its stores across the UK."

The spokesperson said a reopening date would be confirmed.

Meanwhile, Aldi has been confirmed as the UK’s lowest-priced supermarket in a new independent price comparison survey.

According to trade magazine The Grocer, the supermarket offered the lowest price on a basket of 33 everyday items, beating rivals such as Lidl, Tesco, Asda, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons.

The Grocer’s price analysis found a basket of 33 products, ranging from milk to mango chunks, cost nearly £11 – or 24 per cent – more at the average Big Four supermarket than at Aldi.

It also found that Aldi offered the lowest prices on no fewer than 29 of the items on The Grocer’s list, and was nearly £26 cheaper than the same basket at Waitrose.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi, said: “We are incredibly proud to offer the lowest grocery prices in Britain, and independent surveys like this are so important as they lay bare just how much customers can save every time they shop with us."

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

