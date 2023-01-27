Shropshire businesses ready to tackle construction demand as extra workers needed

Managing Director of Pave Aways Steven Owen

And one leading building contractor in Shropshire says it is prepared for the recruitment challenges and it is looking to 'bring on the next generation of talent'.

The Construction Industry Training Board (CITB) has released its annual Construction Skills Network (CSN) report which shows that 224,900 extra workers – 44,980 a year – will be needed to meet UK construction demand between now and 2027.

The report also says construction output is set to grow for all nations and regions, however, recession is expected this year with slow growth returning in 2024. If projected growth is met, by 2027 the number of people working in construction will be 2.67m.

Steven Owen, Managing Director of Pave Aways Building Contractors, said: "It’s long been recognised that there’s a shortage of skilled workers for the construction industry so this is nothing new.

"It’s one of the reasons we have embedded an apprenticeship programme into Pave Aways to bring on the next generation of talent.

"It is also key to retain and develop the staff we do have, which is another key focus for us with our commitment to training our existing employees.”

Pave Aways works on a range of construction projects across Shropshire and Mid Wales for clients including local authorities, health boards, hospital trusts, schools, colleges and universities.

And Mr Owen said that Pave Aways’ current projects echoed the in-demand sectors with infrastructure and housing schemes among its existing workload.

“As the CITB has set out, there’s a number of challenges facing construction at the moment but we’re still winning new business across a range of sectors despite economic uncertainty.

"We’ve weathered the storm of Brexit and a global pandemic so we’re prepared. Working with organisations like the CITB is crucial for SMEs like Pave Aways so we can harness its experience and support for everyone’s benefit.”

The CITB says it is responding to skills shortages by investing in apprenticeships, launching a range of targeted initiatives and working collaboratively with industry, to help the construction sector have a skilled, competent, and inclusive workforce.

Tim Balcon, CITB Chief Executive said: “The latest CSN report clearly shows that despite current economic uncertainty, recruiting and developing the workforce remains vital to ensure the industry can contribute to economic growth.

“We know the next 18 months won’t be easy, however, I remain inspired by the construction industry’s resilience shown in the pandemic and throughout 2022.

“In short, it makes clear that the need to recruit and retain talent in the sector has never been greater. Whether that’s for building the homes the country needs, constructing energy and transport infrastructure or retrofitting the built environment to help drive down energy bills and meet net zero targets.