Olympic gold medallist Ed Clancy inspires businesses at Shrewsbury Town FC event

Ed Clancy with guests at Shrewsbury

Ed Clancy OBE, the most successful team pursuit cyclist in history, was guest speaker at a seminar organised by Bridgnorth business consultants Good2Great

Hosted at Shrewsbury Town Football Club, the free event called ‘Survive and Thrive’ was the first of its kind for Good2Great and looked at how to tackle business challenges this year.

Clancy won gold in team pursuit at both the Beijing Olympics in 2008 and the London Olympics in 2012 and was world champion in omnium in 2010, winning a bronze medal in the discipline at the London Olympics.

He fought to return from a back injury and surgery in 2015 to win an historic third gold medal in team pursuit at the Rio Olympics in 2016.

Johnny Themans, director of Good2Great, who specialise in business growth, said it was an honour to welcome Ed to the seminar.

“Ed was an inspirational speaker," he said. "His insights into how the British cycling team came to dominate the world were fascinating and very well received by our audience.

“We hope this will be the first of many initiatives we deliver with Ed and his business consultancy PursuitLine.”

Seminar delegate Beth Heath, of Shropshire Festivals, said that she had received one-to-one coaching from Good2Great in the past, which had proved very beneficial.

“I took my whole team along to the seminar – they found it very useful and are now inspired to face the challenges of 2023.”

Fellow delegate Ben Mescam, who completed one of Good2Great’s start-up courses and now works as a health and fitness coach, said that the event was extremely useful.

He added: “There were some great takeaways for business owners and entrepreneurs, prompting us to review exactly where we are now now and more importantly how to develop the plans that will enable us to achieve our goals in 2023.