Development helps 'critical need for affordable homes in Telford'

Handover of first affordable homes at Apley, Telford; from left, Simon Allen, Phil McHugh, Councillor Richard Overton, Councillor Paul Watling, Tracey Brewer and Emma Bannister

Countryside Partnership has passed to housing association Bromford the first of 118 new affordable homes at Charlton Gardens, a new development at Apley.

The Charlton Gardens development will see 375 houses built on site of the former Maxell factory, including the affordable properties available through Bromford.

Phil McHugh, managing director, West Midlands, Countryside Partnerships, said: “We are proud to handover these high-quality homes to our partner, Bromford, to help meet the critical need for affordable local homes in the Telford area.

"Furthermore, they are set in a development that has been designed to help its residents thrive, with for example children’s play areas, nature on its doorstep and excellent travel links, including improvements to make walking and cycling easier and safer.”

Emma Bannister, locality manager at Bromford added: “We are delighted to take handover of these properties, which not only are of great quality, but will really offer the opportunity for our customers to thrive in this setting.

"There is no better part of the job than being able to offer customers a new home to make their own and to support them to build a cohesive community.”

The project was given the green light to build the much-needed new homes on the former factory site by Telford and Wrekin Council in February 2022.

Councilor Richard Overton, Telford & Wrekin Council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for housing, enforcement and transport, added: “We are delighted that these homes at Charlton Gardens are now complete and that these properties are of a high quality as well as modern and affordable.