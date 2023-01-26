Telford's new £3m facility can 'put the county at the forefront of invention'

Gareth Jones, MD of In-Comm Training, Selina Graham, Sherriff of Shropshire, James Morgan, In-Comm’s apprentice of the year and Bekki Phillips, In-Comms Training’s COO

In-Comm Training has unveiled its new hub at the T54 centre, in Telford and speaking at its grand opening, High Sheriff of Shropshire Selina Graham was keen to point out its value.

"I wish the academy the very greatest of success," she said in a speech to a large audience. "James Kip Finch once said 'The engineer is and has been a maker of history'.

"Let's hope this facility can equip many more of our young and older people to make history and make Shropshire and the region proud.

"This centre will doubtless play a key role in meeting the needs of Telford and Shropshire.

"There's a skills gap but, here, they are responding to it. The value of high quality training is instrumental to plugging the gaps and bridging it with industry ready apprenticeships and solutions to industry problems.

"The value here is about connecting employers with the right kind of learning, clearly with upskilling and reskilling opportunities and with managed services.

"It's important to provide young people with the ability to be creative, resilient and to add value to the world they are inheriting.

"At this new base, you have training that equips the apprentices with the skills and confidence required to make a real impact.

They are replicating real world manufacturing environments with state-of-the art equipment unrivalled in the UK.

"We want Shropshire to be the best it can be – where people work, live and learn.

"As High Sheriff, I spend the year seeking out and thanking those who go above and beyond. In-Comm is doing this.

"It will increase hyper local deliveries, give leverage in more relationships with technical partners and ensure the role in delivering regional strategies, ensuring we are not just on the map but an integral part of it.

"Manufacturing in our region has always been world class. We have been at the forefront of invention and led the first industrial revolution and the next one is upon us.