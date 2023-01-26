Owner of Telford restaurant wants to welcome customers back with new five-out-of-five hygiene rating

Raj Cuisine, Gower Street, Telford

Raj Cuisine on Gower Street in Oakengates, Telford, was given the best rating of five following an inspection on January 11, less than a year after being given a zero rating.

The follow-up inspection comes after the restaurant was initially given a zero-out-of-five in May 2022, and then a rating of three in July that year.

But after making significant changes to the cellar in the building, which owner Mohammed Uddin said was the "main issue", the business has been handed the best rating possible by the Food Standards Agency.

Owner Mohammed Uddin, pictured middle right, with staff at Raj Cuisine

Mr Uddin, owner of Raj Cuisine said: "We had another hygiene inspection and are now rated five-out-of-five.

"The inspectors came on January 11, and they were happy with everything that we have done and gave us the best rating.

"I am very pleased to have received a five rating in our inspection, and I hope that we can build a relationship back with our customers as we have the put the work in to make significant improvements.

"The initial issue was with the cellar and not the restaurant itself, but it has now been rectified.

"We are open everyday apart from Tuesdays, and have recently launched a new menu with some exciting new dishes. People that have come in and tried the new dishes, they are enjoying the food, and so we welcome people to come and dine in once again or order takeaways.

"We are currently running an offer where anyone that dines in on a Wednesday or Thursday can eat a three-course meal for £11.95 per person."