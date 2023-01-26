More than 3,000 Shropshire businesses in 'financial distress', report says

Businesses are facing a challenging time

According to figures from Begbies Traynor’s ‘Red Flag Alert’, which monitors the financial health of British companies, the number of ailing firms in the county reached 3165 in the fourth quarter of 2022, from October to December.

Businesses most affected are in the industrial sector, the report says, with a year-on-year increase of 20% in the number of companies in significant financial distress.

This was followed by real estate and property, which saw an annual jump of 18%.

Nationally, the latest Red Flag Alert research for quarter four in 2022 recorded 610,405 businesses in significant distress, representing a 4% increase since 2021 and 24% surge in significant distress levels compared to pre-Covid times in quarter four of 2019.

Mark Malone, partner at Begbies Traynor in Shropshire, said: “We came into 2022 hopeful that the pandemic was behind us, and better times were ahead, only for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine to unsettle the global economy.

"This led to spiralling inflation and soaring energy bills, and laying the foundations for what looks like a global recession. In the UK in particular, strike action is also piling on the pressure as staff struggle to get to work and customers stay away.

“Many of the companies captured by the Red Flag Alert are SMEs without the financial firepower larger enterprises have to fall back on.

"We should be applauding the directors of these smaller companies which make up the backbone of the UK’s economy for the incredible tenacity they have shown for so long.