'More consideration needed' as latest bank closes in Shropshire

Lloyds Bank in Newport. Photo: Google.

Lloyds Banking Group has announced the closure of 40 branches of Lloyds and Halifax across England and Wales, including Newport's High Street branch.

And that has prompted further concerns over the decline of traditional banking methods and its impact on those who rely on such services.

Kevin Moore, Director of Operations for Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin said: “Hundreds of older people are left without access to basic banking services with the closure of more and more high street banks.

"The decline of traditional banking methods and moves towards online and mobile banking is having an impact on older people who don’t have the means to access digital banking services.

"We are supporting people to get online with our digital inclusion service, we have a team of volunteers to advise and guide older people with the skills to get online, some of whom don’t have a digital device when they first approach us for help.

"Banks do need to give more consideration of the needs of older customers, particularly in more rural areas of our county.”

Newport councillor Peter Scott last week lamented the decision to close the branch and fears for the impact it will have on the people of the town.

He said: "It's a huge disappointment for Newport – for the people who use it and the staff who work there. I certainly hope no jobs are lost, but of course quite a lot of branches are closing.

"It's going to have a big impact for many people because they rely on retail branches. We have already lost other branches in the town such as Barclays, so now we're down to two.

"Someone's already spoken to me after recently switching to Lloyds because they wanted a retail branch and now they will lose it.