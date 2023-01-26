£3m academy to train apprentices and upskill workers is launched in Telford

In-Comm Telford

In-Comm Training, which already operates two highly successful facilities in the Black Country and Shrewsbury, is looking to train more than 350 apprentices and upskill 2500 existing workers at its T54 centre over the next 12e months.

The ‘Ofsted Outstanding’ provider has created 20,000 sq ft of manufacturing training space, fitting it out with new equipment and state-of-the-art technology, spanning from the latest CNC machines, robotics, fluid power and material testing to welding, electrical, lathes, millers, CAD/CAM and metrology equipment.

A team of 20 expert trainers – all with considerable experience in industry – will be on hand to guide the engineers of the future and to deliver best practice courses that will help local companies futureproof employees for years to come.

“We’ve been operating in Shropshire since 2015 and all of our clients have been saying to us that Telford, regarded as the industrial epicentre of the north Marches, has been crying out for a dedicated manufacturing training centre for years,” explained Gareth Jones, Managing Director for In-Comm Training.