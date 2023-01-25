Vacant Oswestry shops set to be converted into new retail units and nine flats

The vacant premises

The former Dorothy Perkins and Nightingales shops on Cross Street, Oswestry will become units on the ground floor, and nine one and two-bedroom flats on the upper levels.

Ultrahaven Ltd has owned the property for several years and now, alongside architects DPA design and TED builders, is undergoing renovations.

The works have also received funding from the High Street Heritage Action Zone Scheme (HSHAZ), funded by Historic England, Oswestry Town Council and Shropshire Council. The project is being delivered through the Future Oswestry Group, which is comprised of representatives from Shropshire Council, Oswestry Town Council and Oswestry BID (Business Improvement District).

Ben Blake, from DPA design, said: “This flagship building is directly besides the iconic Grade I listed Llwyd Mansion building, and the development is nearing completion.

"The upper floors had remained vacant for many years and had suffered from neglect, but new life has been breathed into them with the formation of nine, new one-bedroom and two-bedroom flats. The flats offer convenient town centre living, whilst situated close to outstanding historic buildings.

“The next phase is to replace the whole of the ground floor shopfront, which will complete the shell of the exciting, flexible space for the retail tenant to fit out.

“The expertise of Shropshire Council’s historic environment team has been an invaluable resource in sourcing funding and advice, to ensure that the finished project enhances the historic core of this fabulous market town.”

Councillor Jay Moore, Mayor of Oswestry, said: “This is a prominent building in the heart of the town centre which has needed investment. I am pleased that the High Street Heritage Action Zone funding, including Oswestry Town Council’s contribution, is making a tangible difference to the appearance of Cross Street.”