Newport market extended days trial 'no longer viable'

Newport Indoor Market

The market expanded its opening days to include Tuesday each week in June, in addition to long-standing Friday and Saturday trading.

But a statement on Newport Indoor Market's Facebook page said: "It has been decided that Tuesday openings are no longer viable.

"We will now be open on a Friday and Saturday only 8am to 4pm.

"We would like to thank you all for your continued trade with us and we look forward to seeing you again!"

Newport councillor Peter Scott urged people in the town to continue to support the market over its weekend trading.

"We have one of the best indoor markets in the area," he said. "I applaud the market for trying to open on more days and hopefully there may be other trials in the future.

"It's a shame the Tuesday trial hasn't worked because people have often said they wish it was open more.