West Mids Showground

The annual Shropshire County Show, Shrewsbury Folk Festival and Camp Severn will be back– along with a wide variety of entertainment that will be held at the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society’s showground in Berwick Road.

The Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society has played a leading role in the development of agriculture and the rural economy in Shropshire and the wider region for over a century since its formation in 1875.

It continues to support the rural community with five charity shops raising funds across Shropshire and regular donations to rural projects and the Shropshire Young Farmers Federation.

The Society is now seeking businesses to take advantage of sponsorship opportunities as it anticipates a record-breaking year.

CEO Ian Bebbington said: “We know many businesses have struggled after a difficult economic year but the eagerness for events like the county show to continue, and the support we’ve received over the past few months, show us how much our local community is behind us, and for that we are extremely grateful.

“Last year saw so many of the society’s wonderful events return in full force after a hiatus following the Covid pandemic including Shrewsbury Live and, more recently, our Bonfire and Fireworks Spectacular.

“Many other events were also held at the showground, with A Christmas Adventure, the Shrewsbury Schools Marathon and Deafland to name a few. It’s been wonderful seeing members of our local community getting stuck in, with many offering their time to volunteer as stewards.

“This year there are a number of ways in which local businesses can get involved with the showground and its events, such as our sponsorship opportunities or signing up to become a member of the Shropshire and West Midlands Agricultural Society.”

Packages include sponsoring parts of the showground, or specific events hosted by the society, and include VIP tickets to events as well as company branding and PR opportunities.