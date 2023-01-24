Notification Settings

Telford business: New portal will provide import and export advice

By Matthew PanterBusinessPublished:

A thriving Shropshire freight business is looking ahead to 2023 with plans to help even more small and medium sized businesses to grow their export trade.

Anton Gunter
Anton Gunter

Telford-based Global Freight enjoyed a bumper 2022 despite the ongoing global challenges created by Brexit, covid, supply chain issues caused by the war in Ukraine, driver shortages in the haulage industry as well as the cost of living crisis.

Managing director Anton Gunter said: “Whilst some businesses undoubtedly steered away from pushing forward with their import and export plans in 2022, Global Freight has had a busy year and is looking to more success over the next 12 months.

“I think more businesses will be looking to push into new markets and grow their export and import trade this year as the country tries to get back on track after the uncertainty of recent months.”

“The signs are good for an improvement in trading conditions this year.”

On the Global Freight agenda for this year is an exciting plan for a new expert advice portal, which will provide additional support for smaller businesses trying to get started in export and import.

The new portal is due to launch by early spring, and will be a one-stop advice centre for those who are involved in import and export business.

The main aim is to make international trade easy for small to medium sized businesses – the advice and information will be easily accessible and cover a range of topics and issues.

For more information about Global Freight or for advice on importing or exporting, visit their website global-freight.co.uk/

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

