Mark Waugh and Amy Bould, founders of Be Bold Media

The company, led by former Shropshire Star business editor Amy Bould and the Star’s former digital editor Mark Waugh, has already created three new jobs at its Newport base with a fourth this month.

And the directors say that despite challenging economic conditions for businesses, demand for its strategic PR, content and agile social creation is driving innovative ways of delivering for clients.

Managing director Amy Bould said: “Last year was a year of change for Be Bold. We moved into fantastic new offices and brought video work in-house while securing great new talent to shape our content marketing and social media offer to clients.

"We’re building the business with the help of two new senior appointments – former Star deputy editor Jon Simcock is now Be Bold’s head of strategic communications and PR manager Mel Boulter became our head of operations and digital.

“We also won significant contracts with national and regional organisations which like the way we go about our business – applying a strategic approach to journalist-led story-telling which secures profile, builds reputations and ultimately achieves goals for our clients.

“The groundwork was laid with a £100,000 investment last year to launch new content marketing and social media services in 2023 which will help support businesses navigating the economic downturn.”

The packages will include newsroom quality editorial, video, podcast and online content, helping businesses reach wider audiences online cost-effectively, through their own channels.

“We already deliver this excellence to long-standing clients who we love working with and we’re looking forward to more companies ‘being bold’ in their communications in 2023!” added Amy

The company, which was set up in 2010 and works with a number of high profile clients. from its new headquarters in Shropshire, is known for the significant support it provides to third sector, charitable and environmental organisations in the region.