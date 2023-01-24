Dulson Training

Dulson Training has opened two new centres in Shropshire, undergone a major management restructure, launched a completely new and innovative bespoke training programme and is continually adapting its services to ensure it keeps pace with an ever-increasing demand – and 2023 is shaping up to be even busier.

The company provides all types of training at its centres, including HGV, PCV, towing, driver CPC, forklift, First Aid, and ADR courses, and also takes its specialist expertise on the road with certain courses being available at client premises all over the country.

Steve Dulson, of Dulson Training, said: “It has been manic, so much has happened but I am delighted that we have been able to maintain the highest quality of service and training provision which is always expected of us.

“We always have a watching brief on what we do and how we do it and are quick to adapt when necessary – it is what keeps us ahead of the game. This approach will continue in 2023 with early indications already pointing to no let-up in the number of people signing up for our extensive range of training courses.

“We opened a new centre in Ludlow earlier in the year before launching another new training and testing site near the A5 and M54 between Telford and Gailey to help the company meet the demand of new contracts from Wolverhampton and Birmingham – an expansion which saw a £150,000 investment in vehicles at that site.

“A complete management restructure followed and saw existing staff up-skilling and progressing into new roles, five new staff members joining the company and team leaders appointed at each of the firm’s training centres. At the same time seven of our instructors added further DVSA assessor qualifications to their skillset, giving the business greater flexibility in training delivery.”

Mr Dulson said the company had also taken a leading role in guiding personnel towards a new career after leaving the Armed Forces. Dulson Training is a member of the Armed Forces Covenant and has Enhanced Learning Credits Administration Service (ELCAS) funding in place to enable leavers and soon-to-be leavers of the forces to learn a new trade.

“We are also proud of the new bespoke bus, coach and HGV driver training programme we launched late in the year to meet the specific needs of coach and haulage operators across the country,” Mr Dulson added. “The pilot project was a partnership between ourselves and Lakeside Coaches in Ellesmere to develop a course structured to meet their needs. It is a service that centres on Driver CPC, a legal obligation which requires bus, coach and HGV drivers to complete 35 hours training over a five-year period, and the success of the pilot project has now seen us roll out the programme to other operators who are already recognising the benefits.

“In terms of forklift driver training, the forklift truck driver shortage is just as acute as the more widely recognised HGV driver shortage and is hitting the productivity and efficiency of warehouses and storage facilities all over the country.

“We are running fully accredited RTITB programmes every week to deliver training and qualifications on all the major forklift types,” Mr Dulson added.

“In addition, we have worked with a partner to help job seekers access free forklift training to help them into work. Over the past 12 months we have supported more than 60 novice drivers to gain their counterbalance FLT licence to help them find jobs.”

“And we have also been able to get more tanker drivers trained up through a programme which has allowed ADR drivers to complete their necessary qualifications for free - a massive boost in helping to get these drivers on the road.”