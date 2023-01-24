Notification Settings

Battle-hardened Shropshire businesses will shine through

By Matthew Panter

Battle-hardened businesses in Shropshire are 'rolling up their sleeves in readiness' for the challenges of 2023.

Richard Sheehan
Richard Sheehan

And Richard Sheehan, chief executive of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce, is in no doubt those in the region will shine through.

"There’s no doubting the fact that the next few months will come with a health warning," he said.

"The past few weeks have presented yet more challenges for businesses. In times of challenge, though, history shows us that businesses always shine through with their innovation and agility.

"They also see great value in being part of community, sharing ideas and advice, and learning best practice from each other.

"As we said at our annual meeting recently, together we are stronger, and the role of Shropshire Chamber of Commerce is to connect, support and enable businesses to thrive.

"The Chamber has enormous aspirations for growth and is totally committed to doing that – not for our benefit, but for the benefit of everyone who gets involved and comes together.

"By carrying out our quarterly economic surveys, we are acutely aware of the issues which are challenging local businesses right now, and we feed this information up to the corridors of power at Westminster through the British Chambers of Commerce.

"We’ve seen a sharp rise in the number of businesses attending our expos, networking and training sessions this year, which has been incredibly pleasing, and we want to build on that momentum."

Matthew Panter

By Matthew Panter

Business Editor@MattPanterMedia

Business Editor covering Shropshire and Mid Wales. Got a story? Get in touch at matthew.panter@mnamedia.co.uk.

